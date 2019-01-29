Ten Children Have Been Taken To Hospital After A School Bus Collision In West Dublin

Ten children have been taken to hospital after a collision in west Dublin earlier today.

The incident occurred around 10.45am today when a school bus carrying the children hit a bridge on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that three engines as well as three ambulances attended the scene.

3 fire engines & 3 ambulances + @ambulancenas are currently attending a school bus vs bridge collision - Blakestown into #Mulhuddart. Firefighter/paramedics from Blanchardstown & Phibsborough stations on scene #Dublin #fire @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic pic.twitter.com/5D1inqnLdq — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 29, 2019

A Garda spokesperson added that the children received treatment for minor injuries.