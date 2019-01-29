News

Ten Children Have Been Taken To Hospital After A School Bus Collision In West Dublin

The incident occurred earlier today

Garda

Ten children have been taken to hospital after a collision in west Dublin earlier today.

The incident occurred around 10.45am today when a school bus carrying the children hit a bridge on the Blakestown Road in Mulhuddart.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed that three engines as well as three ambulances attended the scene.

A Garda spokesperson added that the children received treatment for minor injuries.

school bus crash Dublin mulhuddart
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Ten Children Have Been Taken To Hospital After A School Bus Collision In West Dublin
Ten Children Have Been Taken To Hospital After A School Bus Collision In West Dublin
Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
This Is The Most Clamped Area In All Of Dublin With Nearly 800 Cars Clamped Last Year In Total
This Is The Most Clamped Area In All Of Dublin With Nearly 800 Cars Clamped Last Year In Total
PIC: Man Allegedly Tries To "Spike" Girl In Dublin Nightclub But She Makes An Even Worse Discovery About Him
PIC: Man Allegedly Tries To "Spike" Girl In Dublin Nightclub But She Makes An Even Worse Discovery About Him
Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive
Parking In Dublin City Is About To Get A Lot More Expensive
Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years
Much-Loved Dublin Pizza Restaurant Is Closing Its Doors After 32 Years
Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
Cardi B Announced As Final Longitude Headliner
Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul Set To Play 3Arena
PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8
PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today
Hundreds Of Thousands Of Dubliners Will Be Without Water In These Dublin Areas Today
The Rumoured Support Act For Westlife's Croke Park Gig Is Just As Good As The Main Act
The Rumoured Support Act For Westlife's Croke Park Gig Is Just As Good As The Main Act
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
Part Of The Luas Line Will "Close Completely" For Two Years During Metro Construction
PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
Pics

PICS: This Is Dublin's Top Earning Airbnb And It's No Wonder Why
PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Pics

PIC: This Lad On The First Morning Train To Heuston After A Hard Weekend On The Sesh Was In Some Hoop
Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
News

Azealia Banks' Startling Final Comments About 'Dublin' Are Something We're All Delighted To Hear
This Is The Most Clamped Area In All Of Dublin With Nearly 800 Cars Clamped Last Year In Total
News

This Is The Most Clamped Area In All Of Dublin With Nearly 800 Cars Clamped Last Year In Total

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
News

PICS: Two Tiger Cubs Have Been Born At Dublin Zoo And They're Adorable
Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
Dublin

Two New Luke Kelly Statues Set To Be Unveiled In Dublin City This Month
From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
News

From Next Month You'll Be Able Use Your Leap Card To Cross The Liffey In A Ferry
WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling
Video

WATCH: M50 At A Standstill Because Of Traffic So These Girls Decide To Have A Game Of Hurling

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group