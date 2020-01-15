Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

  • Home /

  • News /

  • Tent was in a 'precarious and dangerous location', say Dublin City Council

Tent was in a 'precarious and dangerous location', say Dublin City Council

By James Fenton

January 15, 2020 at 2:52pm

Share:

The tent which a homeless man was inhabiting when he was injured by an industrial vehicle yesterday was in a 'precarious and dangerous location, Dublin City Council have said.

The man was sleeping in the tent when it was removed by the vehicle, 'during a process where Waterways Ireland were removing tents that were placed in a precarious and dangerous location,' Dublin City Council said in a statement.

The incident happened just before 1pm yesterday and the injured man was subsequently admitted to St Vincent's University Hospital. He is reported to be in a serious condition with 'life-changing injuries'.

DCC's statement, released this morning, went on to say 'The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is currently liaising with the hospital and every support is being provided. Our thoughts are with the man at this time. The Executive has been engaging with the individual for some time and accommodation remains available to him. Every action that is taken by state services is taken in the interest of health and safety of those individuals experiencing homelessness. The matter is currently being investigated by the Gardai and there will be no further comment.'

Gardaí stated today that the tent was removed during an attempt to tidy the canal walkway.

Share:

Latest articles

Ollie's replacement to enter Love Island villa tonight and he won't be alone

This AfterCare service is possibly the most convenient way to get your car serviced in Dublin

Tasty new ramen pop-up at AVOCA Ballsbridge

Sprezzatura unveils new vegan-friendly menu options

You may also love

ICHH advise public on where to direct homeless ahead of Storm Brendan

What Dublin can expect on Monday as Storm Brendan approaches Ireland

Weather warning issued for Dublin as Storm Brendan heads for Ireland

Two men arrested after mini bus stolen at Dublin Airport with three passengers on board

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy