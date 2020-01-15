Tent was in a 'precarious and dangerous location', say Dublin City Council

The tent which a homeless man was inhabiting when he was injured by an industrial vehicle yesterday was in a 'precarious and dangerous location, Dublin City Council have said.

The man was sleeping in the tent when it was removed by the vehicle, 'during a process where Waterways Ireland were removing tents that were placed in a precarious and dangerous location,' Dublin City Council said in a statement.

The incident happened just before 1pm yesterday and the injured man was subsequently admitted to St Vincent's University Hospital. He is reported to be in a serious condition with 'life-changing injuries'.

DCC's statement, released this morning, went on to say 'The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is currently liaising with the hospital and every support is being provided. Our thoughts are with the man at this time. The Executive has been engaging with the individual for some time and accommodation remains available to him. Every action that is taken by state services is taken in the interest of health and safety of those individuals experiencing homelessness. The matter is currently being investigated by the Gardai and there will be no further comment.'

Gardaí stated today that the tent was removed during an attempt to tidy the canal walkway.