The Biggest And Brightest Supermoon Of 2018 Will Be Visible On New Year's Day

What a treat.

Shutterstock 502057417

2018's biggest and brightest supermoon will be visible before our very eyes on New Year's Day. 

But, what is a 'super moon' you ask?

Ever see a moon in the sky so close it appears you could touch it? That, my friend, is a super moon. 

On average, the moon is about 238,900 miles away from Earth but during a supermoon it is far closer.

The full lunar disc appears 14% bigger and up to 30% brighter than a regular moon and is fantastically 'super' in every way. It happens as the moon comes closer to Earth than it has done for 69 years.

NASA describes the event as"undeniably beautiful", so you know it's pretty good.

Sweet! Story with this one?

On January 1, the 'Wolf Moon' shows only 4.5 hours after the moon reaches lunar perigee (the point at which it's 5% closer to the moon than usual) meaning that the moon will indeed appear bigger than usual.

It’s called the 'Wolf Moon', because in Native American villages, the 'Wolf Moon' would always be visible during the time of year when hungry wolf packs would howl outside due to colder weather. 

According to Accuweather, Monday night's conditions are set to be quite cloudy – meaning visibility might be an issue. 

Screen Shot 2017 12 31 At 10 08 34

However, all is not lost. According to Astronomy Ireland, your best bit is to head somewhere up high with little to no light pollution – then you should be able to check out this beauty with little to no trouble at all. 

READ NEXT: ESB Warns Customers Of Possible Outages During Storm Dylan Havoc

