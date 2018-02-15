The Body Of A Woman Has Been Discovered In A House At Ranelagh .

The area is currently sealed off for Technical examination.

Gardaí at Donnybrook are investigating the discovery of a body of a woman in a house at Ranelagh Rd, Dublin 6.

The body was discovered at approximately 3:45pm on Thursday 15th February.

The body remains at the scene and the area has been sealed off for a technical examination.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact Donnybrook Garda station on 01 666 9200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.