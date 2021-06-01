The George announces new outdoor area opening on June 7

Guys, it's happening. The George is finally reopening. We are pretty buzzed about it.

Beloved Dublin gay bar The George has announced that it will be opening its new and improved outdoor area on June 7.

Taking to Instagram, they wrote, "SURPRISE!!! Our booking system is now LIVE for our outdoor seating area. We will be opening June 7th. We can’t wait to see you all back in The George."

 

There will be a maximum of six people per table and bookings are currently only open for the month of June.

The bar also shared a snap of the new outdoor area to their Instagram story.

With the arrival of Pride Month today, the news has been warmly welcomed by Dubs.

You can book your outdoor table at The George table via designmynight.com, where you'll be asked to select the number of people at your table and your desired time.

The George, like many bars in the city, has remained closed since the beginning of the pandemic.

