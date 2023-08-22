The historic MV Naomh Éanna is set to be demolished and removed

There have been a number of campaigns to save the derelict MV Naomh Eanna over the years.

Despite many calls to save the ship, it appears that official notice has been given to demolish the MV Naomh Éanna, which is currently capsized in the graving dock.

The historic ship has been slipping into the graving dock for nearly a decade now, and there is now a public construction notice in place for the demolition and removal of MV Naomh Éanna.

Built in Dublin's Liffey Dockyard from 1956 to 1958, the MV Naomh Éanna was commissioned to replace the ageing Dun Aengus for the Aran Island Ferry service. She was one of the last major ships to be built in the Republic of Ireland, and was the main mode of transport between Galway and the Aran Islands from the 1960s until the 1980s.

The ship was moved to Grand Canal Dock in 1989 and between then and 2014 served a number of functions, including acting as a surf shop and featuring in Michael Collins, but during this time her hull was degrading and repairs were sparse.

It is currently unclear whether any of the ship will be saved for a memorial.

