News

The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times

Commuters are advised to factor this into their travel plans...

Luas Dublin

Storm Emma has finally come to an end, and after days without public transport in operation, most services are back up and running.

The Luas, however, will be operating at a slower rate than usual as it gets back on track.

In a Tweet posted this morning, the Luas stated that today's service will be operating at a "reduced frequency during peak times".

The Luas website further stated: "Trams will operate at different frequencies this morning. Customers should factor this into their travel plans." 

Park and Rides are in operation, however commuters are advised to be aware of a build up of 'slush' in parking bays, which could possibly result in a reduction of bays. 

Meanwhile, Irish Rail and Dublin Bus have issued updates on the services that will be running today. 

READ MORE: PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share

Have you listened to the latest episode of Before Brunch yet? Subscribe here

Luas Dublin Public Transport storm emma Beast from the East
Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times
The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Best News Ever: A Hip-Hop Brunch Is Happening In Town For St.Paddy's Day
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
Here's What's Happening With Public Transport In Dublin Today
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
This Dublin Restaurant Opened Against All Odds Last Night And It's Given Us So Many Feelings
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
The Queue To Get Into Dunnes At CityWest Is Like Nothing We've Ever Seen Before
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
'Up to 25' Cars Burnt Out In Night Of Chaos In Tallaght
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
Eight Men Are Set To Appear In Court Today Following Last Night's Lootings
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
People Are Loving Lidl's Response To Last Night's Incident In Tallaght
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
UPDATE: Tallaght Lidl Incident Makes Headlines Worldwide As Nine People Arrested
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
Dublin Looting, The Army, Demolished Lidl And A Stolen Safe: Storm Emma Havoc
PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share
Lifestyle

PIC: You Wouldn't Want To Be Shy Living In This Grim Dublin Flat Share
10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Feature

10 Outrageously Notions Things Every Dubliner Secretly Dreams Of Doing
Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Feature

Eight Arguments That EVERY Couple Has In Dublin At Some Point
Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey
News

Dublin Fire Brigade Rush To Rescue Man From River Liffey

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
News

BREAKING: Looting Has Broken Out In Dublin As Army Called In
Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
News

Dublin Building Opening Its Doors To Get Homeless Off Streets Ahead Of Storm Emma
The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
News

The Aviary At Marlay Park Has Collapsed - And Dublin Is Now Full Of Tropical Birds
Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow
News

Motorists Urged To Keep Sleeping Bags And Food In Cars As Ireland Braces For Onslaught Of Snow

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin