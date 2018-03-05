The Luas Will Be Running Slower Than Usual Today During Peak Times

Commuters are advised to factor this into their travel plans...

Storm Emma has finally come to an end, and after days without public transport in operation, most services are back up and running.

The Luas, however, will be operating at a slower rate than usual as it gets back on track.

In a Tweet posted this morning, the Luas stated that today's service will be operating at a "reduced frequency during peak times".

The Luas website further stated: "Trams will operate at different frequencies this morning. Customers should factor this into their travel plans."

Park and Rides are in operation, however commuters are advised to be aware of a build up of 'slush' in parking bays, which could possibly result in a reduction of bays.

Meanwhile, Irish Rail and Dublin Bus have issued updates on the services that will be running today.

Today, Mon 5th March:



All trains are operating on all DART, Commuter & Intercity routes EXCEPT:



Waterford to Limerick Jctn

Limerick via Nenagh to Ballybrophy



