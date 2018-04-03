News

The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled

New figures have been released...

Screen Shot 2018 04 03 At 16 01 00

The number of fines issued to Dublin cyclists for breaking red lights rose to 571 in 2017 from 276 in 2016, the Irish Times reports. 

Other cycling-related offences also saw huge increases in fines with 300 cyclists receiving fixed charge notices for cycling into a pedestrian street in 2017 compared to just 32 the year previously.

'Riding of pedal cycle without reasonable consideration' also saw figures more than double, jumping from 77 to 150. 

Dublin Cycling Campaign chairman Paul Corcoran welcomed the figures but noted that cyclists sometimes don't have a choice, saying:

'I welcome the fact that the Gardaí are out there catching people who are actually breaking the rules. But in fairness with the pedestrian streets, people sometimes don’t have a choice because of the lack of infrastructure and cycle lanes available to actually cycle down a street.'

Screen Shot 2018 04 03 At 16 01 00

Fines issued for parking a vehicle on a cycle track and not removing it fell from 205 in 2016 to 165 in 2017. 

READ NEXT: 31 Things All Real Dubliners Know To Be 100% True

A conversation about consent following the Belfast trial... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here

James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled
The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
Leinster To Be Worst Hit As Met Éireann Issue Weather Warning For All Of Ireland
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
Star Trek Actor Brent Spiner Is In Dublin Right Now Posing For Selfies
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
You Can Now Get Cocktails From Bar Rua Delivered To Your Door With No Delivery Charge
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
YASS – Dublin City Is Getting A Brand New Shopping Centre
Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week
Artwork Worth Thousands Will Be On Sale For Just €50 In Dublin Next Week
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
A Homeless Family Were Bitten By Bed Bugs In A North Dublin Hotel
A Homeless Family Were Bitten By Bed Bugs In A North Dublin Hotel
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Monopoly Is Releasing A New Dublin Edition Of The Game
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
Four New Dublin Bikes Stations Have Opened In The City Today
The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
News

The Average Number Of Rainy Days Dublin Has Per Year Is Seriously Grim
This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obessed
Best Of

This Dublin Illustrator Creates Deadly Doodles & We Are Insta-Obessed
PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
News

PIC: Sandymount Residents Complain Of "Nauseating Smells" From Other Apartment Tenants
Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now
Best Of

Five Wonderfully Extravagant Mac'N'Cheese Dishes In Dublin Right Now

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
Best Of

This New Camden St Eatery Serves Fricken Deadly Chicken
A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
News

A Dublin Bar Is Now Serving A Pornstar Martini Tree – Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True
Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Sponsored

Love Craft Beer? There's A New Drink In Town That You MIGHT Want To Try
Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter
Sponsored

Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin