The Number Of Dublin Cyclists Fined For Breaking Red Lights Has More Than Doubled

The number of fines issued to Dublin cyclists for breaking red lights rose to 571 in 2017 from 276 in 2016, the Irish Times reports.

Other cycling-related offences also saw huge increases in fines with 300 cyclists receiving fixed charge notices for cycling into a pedestrian street in 2017 compared to just 32 the year previously.

'Riding of pedal cycle without reasonable consideration' also saw figures more than double, jumping from 77 to 150.

Dublin Cycling Campaign chairman Paul Corcoran welcomed the figures but noted that cyclists sometimes don't have a choice, saying:

'I welcome the fact that the Gardaí are out there catching people who are actually breaking the rules. But in fairness with the pedestrian streets, people sometimes don’t have a choice because of the lack of infrastructure and cycle lanes available to actually cycle down a street.'

Fines issued for parking a vehicle on a cycle track and not removing it fell from 205 in 2016 to 165 in 2017.

