The Trump Baby Blimp Is Officially On Its Way To Dublin

It’s all systems go in Ireland as the world’s most famous orange bag of air prepares to land on our shores.

But while Donal Trump is busying himself on the golf course in Co. Clare, there’ll be a pretty decent imitation here in Dublin. It had been reported that the infamous Trump Baby Blimp will be flying over the capital to mark the U.S. President’s Irish visit and it now seems that it’s already on its way.

Twitter account @TrumpBabyUK has posted ‘I’m on my way to Dublin as we speak’ and with the real Trump due to land in Ireland around 4.30pm, it might be worth keeping an eye on the skies over Dublin.

Woke up from my nap to some REAL fake news going on this morning! I was *not* stabbed by anyone yesterday. However, my little ground based brother-in-tiny-arms Baby Trump Baby was. He's a little deflated, but recovering well. As for me, I'm on my way to Dublin as we speak… — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) June 5, 2019

Over the weekend, lead organiser Shea Flanagan told The Irish Times, “We want to send a message to the world that Trump is not welcome in Ireland — his politics of hate, fear and division affect the lives of real people.

“The blimp is a fun symbol for serious work, to come together and fight for progressive politics.”

READ NEXT: 350 Year Old Dublin Pub Closes Its Doors