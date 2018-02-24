The White Moose Café Has Thanked All Its Haters For Helping Them Win A Social Media Award Last Night

Owner Paul Stenson explained why those "who whinge and moan incessantly and unnecessarily about silly sh*t" need to have some perspective

It'd be an understatement to say that public opinion on The White Moose Café is somewhat divided.

The Phibsborough eatery has been in the limelight a lot since it first opened a few years ago, having levelled jokes on social media at vegans, students, parents and, most recently, social media influencers.

Taking the piss out of these groups has resulted in a lot of controversy surrounding The White Moose Café, but owner Paul Stenson has always made it clear that public shouldn't take his jokes too seriously. And while many may take offence at his stunts, many more find them entertaining.

Fans of the establishment won't be surprised to discover that last night The White Moose Café bagged the Best Social Media Star award at The Gossies 2018 last night. After bagging the prize, Stenson took to Facebook to thank all the haters that draw attention to his business, as well as deliver a message to all those people who feel the need to express negativity on the internet...

