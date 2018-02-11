There Has Been A Major Firearms Seizure In Northside Of Capital

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday night that they carried out a search at a house in Finglas on the 11th of February in the afternoon.

They seized two handguns and associated ammunition along with cannabis with an estimated street value (subject to analysis) of €12,000.

During the search two people - one in their late 20s and one in their early 40s - were arrested and are currently being detained at Finglas Garda station under the provisions of Section 30, Offences Against the State Act, 1939 as amended.

For operational reasons, Gardaí will not be confirming the sex of the arrested people.



They are currently investigating the matter.

