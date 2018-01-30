News

A Man Has Been Shot In The Northside Of Dublin Gardaí Confirm

The scene is currently sealed off.

Garda

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place shortly before 9:45pm on Tuesday 30th January.

A man in his late 20s has been taken to The Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

