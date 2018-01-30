A Man Has Been Shot In The Northside Of Dublin Gardaí Confirm

The scene is currently sealed off.

Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place shortly before 9:45pm on Tuesday 30th January.

A man in his late 20s has been taken to The Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.