A Man Has Been Shot In The Northside Of Dublin Gardaí Confirm
The scene is currently sealed off.
Gardaí are investigating a shooting incident at James Larkin House, North Strand, Dublin 1, which took place shortly before 9:45pm on Tuesday 30th January.
A man in his late 20s has been taken to The Mater Hospital with gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
The scene is sealed off to facilitate a technical examination of the area.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.
