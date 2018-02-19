News

There's A Huge Power Outage In Several Areas Of Dublin At The Moment

It has affected traffic lights and various businesses in the city...

Wires

A number of power outages across Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 have affected businesses and even traffic lights in some areas.

ESB took to Twitter to warn people in the affected areas of the technical issues.

"We have a large fault In Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 areas , apologies for the inconvenience, we are working on repair..."

The affected areas include those around Trinity College, the National Museum of Ireland, Christ Church Cathedral, and the Temple Bar area.

Dublin City Council also tweeted to say that the Civic Offices are among the buildings affected by the outage, and that they will remain closed until the problem has been fixed.

Updates on the situation can be found here.

READ MORE: Dublin Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Protest Over City Plaza Plan

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
There's A Huge Power Outage In Several Areas Of Dublin At The Moment
There's A Huge Power Outage In Several Areas Of Dublin At The Moment
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Dublin Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Protest Over City Plaza Plan
Dublin Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Protest Over City Plaza Plan
Luas Staff Have Offered An Explanation For The Constant Delays And Overcrowding
Luas Staff Have Offered An Explanation For The Constant Delays And Overcrowding
Loose Horses Are Causing Problems For Drivers In North Dublin This Morning
Loose Horses Are Causing Problems For Drivers In North Dublin This Morning
Gardai Fear 'Vigilante' Attacks As Dublin Home Is Fire Bombed
Gardai Fear 'Vigilante' Attacks As Dublin Home Is Fire Bombed
A Man Has Presented Himself To Gardai After Suspected Hit-And-Run On Parnell Road
A Man Has Presented Himself To Gardai After Suspected Hit-And-Run On Parnell Road
This Famous Dublin Shop Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time
This Famous Dublin Shop Has Closed Its Doors For The Last Time
Three-Year-Old Assault Victim To Be Laid To Rest In Dublin This Week
Three-Year-Old Assault Victim To Be Laid To Rest In Dublin This Week
Man Left With Serious Head Injuries In Dublin 12 Following Hit And Run
Man Left With Serious Head Injuries In Dublin 12 Following Hit And Run
Gardaí Visit Former Home Of Joanne and Keith Lee As Officers Wait By His Bedside To Interview Him
Gardaí Visit Former Home Of Joanne and Keith Lee As Officers Wait By His Bedside To Interview Him
Dublin Fire Brigade Are At The Scene Of a Fire At Apartment Block On Marrowbone Lane Tonight
Dublin Fire Brigade Are At The Scene Of a Fire At Apartment Block On Marrowbone Lane Tonight
Luas Staff Have Offered An Explanation For The Constant Delays And Overcrowding
News

Luas Staff Have Offered An Explanation For The Constant Delays And Overcrowding
Loose Horses Are Causing Problems For Drivers In North Dublin This Morning
News

Loose Horses Are Causing Problems For Drivers In North Dublin This Morning
Gardai Fear 'Vigilante' Attacks As Dublin Home Is Fire Bombed
News

Gardai Fear 'Vigilante' Attacks As Dublin Home Is Fire Bombed
A Man Has Presented Himself To Gardai After Suspected Hit-And-Run On Parnell Road
News

A Man Has Presented Himself To Gardai After Suspected Hit-And-Run On Parnell Road

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018
Lifestyle

This Is Your Ultimate Dublin Guinness Bucket List For 2018

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin