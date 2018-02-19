There's A Huge Power Outage In Several Areas Of Dublin At The Moment

It has affected traffic lights and various businesses in the city...

A number of power outages across Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 have affected businesses and even traffic lights in some areas.

ESB took to Twitter to warn people in the affected areas of the technical issues.

"We have a large fault In Dublin 1 and Dublin 2 areas , apologies for the inconvenience, we are working on repair..."

The affected areas include those around Trinity College, the National Museum of Ireland, Christ Church Cathedral, and the Temple Bar area.

We have a large fault In #Dublin1 and #Dublin2 areas , apologies for the inconvenience , we are working on repair , updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 19, 2018

Dublin City Council also tweeted to say that the Civic Offices are among the buildings affected by the outage, and that they will remain closed until the problem has been fixed.

POWER CUT: The Civic Offices, Fishamble Street will remain closed to the public until the power is restored. We are monitoring updates from @ESBNetworks. Apologies for any inconvenience. — Dublin City Council (@DubCityCouncil) February 19, 2018

Updates on the situation can be found here.

READ MORE: Dublin Taxi Drivers Are Threatening To Protest Over City Plaza Plan