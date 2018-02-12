News

There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'

Escalators and lifts at Connolly are also out of order, clamping has been suspended... it's chaos

Luas

There's chaos on both the Green and the Red luas line this evening, as a system fault has seen trains delayed for up to forty minutes. 

Just before rush hour, Luas tweeted: 

' Realtime Passenger Information Displays at the stops are all down, so too is the live forecast feed to the Luas App and Website. The system is operating with substantial delays system wide. See '

Luas apologised to passengers for inconvenience and noted that 'Luas tickets are being accepted on as an alternative' 

The website states: 

'Clamping is suspended at all Luas Park and Rides today the 12th of February 2018 due to a technical issue. 

The Luas  Passenger Information Displays (PID) at some stops is down at the moment due to a technical fault. Please refer to the Luas app and mobile site for information.

Escalators and lift at Connolly are currently out of order. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.' 

Although a system fault has been blamed for the delays, some reckon the problem lies in poor planning of the new Luas Cross City system. 

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

