There's Complete Mayhem On Both Luas Lines This Evening Due To a 'System Fault'

Escalators and lifts at Connolly are also out of order, clamping has been suspended... it's chaos

There's chaos on both the Green and the Red luas line this evening, as a system fault has seen trains delayed for up to forty minutes.

Just before rush hour, Luas tweeted:

'#Luas Realtime Passenger Information Displays at the stops are all down, so too is the live forecast feed to the Luas App and Website. The system is operating with substantial delays system wide. See https://luas.ie/travel-updates/ '

Luas apologised to passengers for inconvenience and noted that 'Luas tickets are being accepted on @dublinbusnews as an alternative'

Delays still affecting the #Luas Greenline. At the moment we unfortunately have delays of up to 40 minutes from Sandyford to Bridesglen return. Please accept our apologies for any and all inconvenience — Luas (@Luas) February 12, 2018

The website states:

'Clamping is suspended at all Luas Park and Rides today the 12th of February 2018 due to a technical issue.

The Luas Passenger Information Displays (PID) at some stops is down at the moment due to a technical fault. Please refer to the Luas app and mobile site for information.

Escalators and lift at Connolly are currently out of order. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.'

@Luas you need to fix the live signs & share issues/information with customers. 25+ mins in sub-zero wind isn’t ok. pic.twitter.com/HLFfGwKgxf — Chris (@chriscough) February 12, 2018

Ah fuck a motherfucking duck, I stayed late in work and the @Luas isnt running from Central park?? How do I get home? — Sean P. (@GotGlint) February 12, 2018

@Luas Waiting 30+ mins for a tram to Bride's Glen. Plenty of trams to Sandyford and the platform is filling up with freezing people. Can you please what the problem is with extending one of the Sandyford trams out in the interim? — Hazel Longmore (@hazellongmore) February 12, 2018

@Luas what is with the 25 +min intervals with the LUAS to bridesglen. At the stop since 18.32 and no LUAS scheduled until 18.57 pic.twitter.com/QA7SY5A3yi — Paul Murphy (@pmurph1979) February 12, 2018

Delays don't explain why none of the 5 trams in a row could go to Brides Glen...unless there's an issue beyond sandyford? It's now 20mins since I checked and I've to wait 20 mins. pic.twitter.com/IWr2GpJANA — Minne Mouse (@daeniSs) February 12, 2018

I wish the @Luas would stop apologising and focus on solving the problem. It's not about one isolated event, it's EVERY SINGLE DAY now. — Mr.Ge0rge (@Jorge_ncp) February 12, 2018

@campaignforleo @luas rush hour red Iine dysfunctional again this evening. Blank info displays, no staff or announcements to explain delays. — Tom English (@tomenglishmusic) February 12, 2018

Cant buy a ticket at spencer dock as its not taking card payments am i still ok to get on ?@Luas — Anto Gray (@antog1989) February 12, 2018

Although a system fault has been blamed for the delays, some reckon the problem lies in poor planning of the new Luas Cross City system.

Just another day. Just more mayhem congestion on the #Luas Green Line. @Luas you’ve really managed to take a good transport system and make a complete mess of it by launching @LuasCrossCity without sufficient planning — Fergal O'Brien (@fjobrien) February 12, 2018

Another Monday, more “teething problems” no doubt, not good enough for the 90,000+ who rely on this service every day 😡 #Luas https://t.co/HQynXP7HvZ — Sen. Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) February 12, 2018

That's offline on the app. Service has become drastically bad the last few weeks. 26 minutes standing at Kylemore peak time and then two luas come at the same time. Joke. But it seems to be the norm these days. — JK Nutrition (@JKnutrition) February 12, 2018

Time to update this because the numbers will be way off now, customers are extremely unhappy with the overcrowding, constant delays, constant real-time system being down, constant forgetting to tell their customers about issues until people are just left to stand on platforms!! — Niall Cullen (@NiallJCullen) February 12, 2018

