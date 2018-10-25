News

These Are The Three Ways Burglars Are Getting Into Your Home

Gardaí are urging homeowners to be extra vigilant this winter

It has been figured out that almost one third of robberies happen when burglars come through your front door, according to new figures from An Garda Síochána.

The stats also show that, at this time of year, almost half of burglaries happen between 5pm and 11pm.

Thanks to data recorded between July 2015 to June 2016 the Gardaí were able to to paint a picture for homeowners to help fight theft.

Among the details they looked at, Gardaí broke down the most popular entry point for burglars, with your own front door coming out on top:

  • Front door – 29%
  • Back windows – 24%
  • Front windows – 8%

The survey also deducted that in winter, burglaries increase by 25%.

These figures have been released as part of a new campaign that urges homeowners to be extra vigilant during the dark winter months.

Sergeant Kelvin Courtney of the National Crime Prevention Unit has stated that burglaries rise exponentially at this time of year.

As the days get shorter I would urge homeowners to make sure their home looks occupied. Use timer switches to turn on lights, lock all doors and windows, store keys away from windows and letterboxes, and use your alarm.

Taking these simple steps will lessen a home’s vulnerability, deter burglars and protect homes.

Gardaí say that the burglary stats have come together as part of Operation Thor, the force’s effort to fight crime against homeowners.

An Garda Síochána says that Operation Thor has resulted in burglaries being down by about 28% in the first half of 2016.

