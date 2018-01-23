Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport

Last year saw a record number of people passing through Dublin Airport with a total of 29.6 million passed through the airport in 2017, a 6% increase on the previous year. Woah.

This means that Dublin Airport celebrated its busiest year ever!

There were an average of 81,000 passengers per day travelling through the airport.

The figures show that 27.8 million passengers started or ended their journey at Dublin last year, while a further 1.8 million passengers used the airport as a hub.

Around 10.65 million tourists came to Ireland last year, and increase of 1.7 million on the previous year.

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport's managing director said: "The continued growth at Dublin Airport is fantastic news for the Irish economy."

"Increased air connectivity boosts tourism, trade and foreign direct investment."

During 2017, the top destinations were London, Amsterdam, Manchester, New York and Birmingham.

Last year saw 14 new routes introduced to the airport, including new transatlantic services.

Harrison added: "We’re expecting further transatlantic growth this year with new Aer Lingus routes to Philadelphia and Seattle, a new Air Canada service to Montreal, and expansions to some existing North American routes."

READ MORE: Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018