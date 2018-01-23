News

Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport

Fair play!

Dublinairport3

Last year saw a record number of people passing through Dublin Airport with a total of 29.6 million passed through the airport in 2017, a 6% increase on the previous year. Woah. 

This means that Dublin Airport celebrated its busiest year ever!

There were an average of 81,000 passengers per day travelling through the airport.

The figures show that 27.8 million passengers started or ended their journey at Dublin last year, while a further 1.8 million passengers used the airport as a hub.

Around 10.65 million tourists came to Ireland last year, and increase of 1.7 million on the previous year.
Dublinairportt2

Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport's managing director said: "The continued growth at Dublin Airport is fantastic news for the Irish economy."

"Increased air connectivity boosts tourism, trade and foreign direct investment."

During 2017, the top destinations were London, Amsterdam, Manchester, New York and Birmingham.

Last year saw 14 new routes introduced to the airport, including new transatlantic services.

Harrison added: "We’re expecting further transatlantic growth this year with new Aer Lingus routes to Philadelphia and Seattle, a new Air Canada service to Montreal, and expansions to some existing North American routes."

READ MORE: Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
Here's Why 2017 Was A Pretty Important Year For Dublin Airport
Gardaí Seize Deadly Submachine Gun In Lucan Raid
Gardaí Seize Deadly Submachine Gun In Lucan Raid
Could Your Dog Be The Dublin Star Of Legally Blonde The Musical?
Could Your Dog Be The Dublin Star Of Legally Blonde The Musical?
Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About
Your Dublin Waste Company Could Be Part Of A "Secret Cartel" That You Don't Know About
Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
Grafton Street Nightclub Lillie's Bordello Made An Absolute Rake Of Money Last Year
Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
Two Very Specific Types Of Robberies Took Place In The Northside On Sunday
Gardaí Issue Warning Regarding Major "Security Implications" Happening Around Dublin
Gardaí Issue Warning Regarding Major "Security Implications" Happening Around Dublin
A Whole New Cinematic Experience Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
A Whole New Cinematic Experience Is Coming To Dublin This Summer
Burglar Gangs In South Dublin May Have More Freedom To Act Following This Decision By Gardai
Burglar Gangs In South Dublin May Have More Freedom To Act Following This Decision By Gardai
Role Of Irish Social Media Influencers 'Under Review'
Role Of Irish Social Media Influencers 'Under Review'
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Dublin Gang 'The Pesties' Turning Into "Proper Crime Gang" And Targeting These Areas
Suspected 'Dubliner' Has Been Arrested In The North For Grooming A 14-Year-Old Boy
Suspected 'Dubliner' Has Been Arrested In The North For Grooming A 14-Year-Old Boy
Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin

Dublin Teenager Listed On Forbes’ '30 Under 30' List For 2018
Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
Lifestyle

Dublin Reality Star Will Cause Some Controversy On First Dates With These Comments
WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
Dublin

WATCH: This Dublin 'Movie Trailer' About Renting Is So Accurate That It's Painfully Funny
A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters
Food and Drink

A Dublin Bar Is Throwing A 'Shred Your Ex' Party For Valentine's Day Haters

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
Lifestyle

Social Influencer Hits Back At Dublin Hotel That Called Her Out Over 'Free Stay For Exposure'
15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Feature

15 Amazing Places To Visit In 2018 That Are Under An Hour From Dublin
Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Lifestyle

Dublin Blogger Apologises For Rigging Competitions Allowing Her Friends To Win
Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold
Lifestyle

Dublin Hotel Owner's Reply To 'Social Influencer' Looking For Free Stay In Exchange For 'Exposure’ Is Gold

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin