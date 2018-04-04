News

This New Banner On The Ha'penny Bridge Has Certainly Divided Opinion

It's been placed there to support the Dublin GAA teams...

In recent years, one of the biggest sources of pride for Dublin has been its GAA teams, with the Boys In Blue taking home five of the last seven All-Ireland Football titles and the girls also being crowned national champions last year. 

Naturally, the people of the capital are always happy to show their support for The Dubs and the enthusiasm has now spread to one of the city's most iconic landmarks. 

Dublin City Council has dressed the Ha'penny Bridge up in a brand new banner which reads 'Dublin City Supporting The Dubs' and it's certainly gone down well with GAA fans in the city....

However, others feel that the banner is somewhat taking away from the beauty of the bridge...

With the All-Ireland championships looming, the debate is sure to rage on. What side of the bridge, sorry, fence are you on? Let us know in the comments.

(header pic: @thePWGroup on Twitter)

