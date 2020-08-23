This photo of hospital food served to a patient in the Mater is sparking uproar online

This is what we're feeding the sickest people in the country.

A photo of a hospital meal allegedly served at The Mater hospital to a sick patient is sparking huge debate online.

The picture apparently features a spaghetti bolognese, however many agree that it is unrecognisable.

Twitter user Alistair shared a photo of the plate writing, 'Come on the Mater! I think we can do better!'

Hospital food. Come on the Mater! I think we can do better! pic.twitter.com/C97gb04piE — Alistair /ˈæl.i.stə/ (@Al_toMyFriends) August 22, 2020

One respondent noted that it looked like 'penne pasta on a bed of dog food'.

An image shared of a meal served in The Rotunda earlier this year puts the failings of the above dish in stark relief.

In fact The Rotunda have been repeatedly praised for serving nutritious, wholesome meals with one user clarifying that all patients both private and public receive the same meals at the Parnell St maternity hospital;

Pasta night in the @RotundaHospital Ravioli, tomato sauce, fresh Rocket and Parmesan. Lasagna with side salad and garlic croute. @HSELive pic.twitter.com/nKZYQw3TBh — Joyce, (@joyce06349644) August 28, 2019

This wasn't always the case, with the hospital showing a marked improvement in food offerings since 2014:

Photo on the left was May 2014, photo on the right was August 2017. Both while I was in the Rotunda. I want to applaud the massive change in standards, made a huge difference to me on baba no. 3! Top notch, well done 👏😋 pic.twitter.com/xwKMfeR0hh — Emma Colgan (@emma_leahy) August 30, 2019