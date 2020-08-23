Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

This photo of hospital food served to a patient in the Mater is sparking uproar online

By Megan Cassidy

August 23, 2020 at 1:36pm

Share:

This is what we're feeding the sickest people in the country.

A photo of a hospital meal allegedly served at The Mater hospital to a sick patient is sparking huge debate online.

The picture apparently features a spaghetti bolognese, however many agree that it is unrecognisable.

Twitter user Alistair shared a photo of the plate writing, 'Come on the Mater! I think we can do better!'

One respondent noted that it looked like 'penne pasta on a bed of dog food'.

An image shared of a meal served in The Rotunda earlier this year puts the failings of the above dish in stark relief.

In fact The Rotunda have been repeatedly praised for serving nutritious, wholesome meals with one user clarifying that all patients both private and public receive the same meals at the Parnell St maternity hospital;

This wasn't always the case, with the hospital showing a marked improvement in food offerings since 2014:

 

Share:

Latest articles

This Dublin brunch platter has gone straight to the top of our bucket list

Anyone for a Wine Picnic box? These beauties are now available in Dublin

A wine and cheese shop is coming to the Bernard Shaw

Former Green Minister shares appalling photo of Sandymount beach following swimming ban

You may also love

Former Green Minister shares appalling photo of Sandymount beach following swimming ban

Swimming at South Dublin beach banned due to high levels of bacteria

Message of apology appears on Berlin D2 window following viral party video

And now for 2020's next trick... giant jellyfish taking over Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.