This Photo Posted On Reddit Today Is The Most Irish Thing Ever

We wouldn't be too happy if we were married to this guy...

Ireland crushed Italy in the Six Nations today, much to the delight of sports fans across the country.

But for one particular Ireland supporter, things were even more tense.

Reddit user Mr-Shmee posted a photo of his tablet as he watched the match in a hospital ward - next to his wife, who is in labour.

"Hope the hospital WiFi stays strong," he jokes.

Let's hope his missus wanted to watch it too, because we would NOT be impressed.

