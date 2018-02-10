News

This Photo Posted On Reddit Today Is The Most Irish Thing Ever

We wouldn't be too happy if we were married to this guy...

Screen Shot 2018 02 10 At 16 46 50

Ireland crushed Italy in the Six Nations today, much to the delight of sports fans across the country. 

But for one particular Ireland supporter, things were even more tense. 

Reddit user Mr-Shmee posted a photo of his tablet as he watched the match in a hospital ward - next to his wife, who is in labour. 

"Hope the hospital WiFi stays strong," he jokes. 

Screen Shot 2018 02 10 At 16 51 14

Let's hope his missus wanted to watch it too, because we would NOT be impressed. 

READ NEXT: Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

Comments

News

Read More in News
This Photo Posted On Reddit Today Is The Most Irish Thing Ever
This Photo Posted On Reddit Today Is The Most Irish Thing Ever
Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy
Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
PIC: South Dublin Newsagents Is On The Hunt For Customer Who Won Big In The Lotto
People Were Fuming Over An Irritating Luas Malfunction This Morning
People Were Fuming Over An Irritating Luas Malfunction This Morning
It's Gonna Be So Feckin' Baltic In Town Tonight You're Better Off Staying In
It's Gonna Be So Feckin' Baltic In Town Tonight You're Better Off Staying In
A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?
A Pub In Finglas Has A HUGE Chicken Fillet Roll Challenge – Could You Do It?
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Having Several Issues This Evening
Commuters Beware - The Luas Is Having Several Issues This Evening
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Tributes Paid To "Gentleman" Dubliner Who Was Stabbed After Domestic Dispute
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Government Urged To Close Dáil Bars To Lead By Example In Tackling Alcohol Issues
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
Five Dogs Have Been Killed In An Accident On The M3 Motorway
Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy
News

Madame Tussauds Has Unveiled A McGregor Waxwork - And The Irish Wax Museum Isn't Happy
A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
News

A Very Cool New Cycle Route Could Be On Its Way To North Dublin
A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
News

A Woman Was Reportedly Dragged Into A Lane And Sexually Assaulted In Dublin Last Night
One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin
Food and Drink

One Of The World's Most Famous Restaurants Is Coming To Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Dublin

Norwegian Air Is Launching One-Day Shopping Trips From Dublin To New York
Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
News

Gardai Investigating Alleged Attempted Child Kidnapping In North Dublin
Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
Recipes

Anyone With This Irish Name Can Get A Free Valentine's Cocktail At The Bull And Castle Next Week
14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up
Music

14 Tweets Which Show How Utterly Confused Anyone Over 30 Is With The Longitude Line-Up

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin