This Pub In Wexford Has A Wonderful Way Of Serving Half Pints

Any lad who's ever ordered a half pint in Ireland (ladies tend to escape the slagging) can tell you that so doing makes you a prime target for a wind up.

You might just be watching your intake or driving, but it still results in merciless slagging.

One pub in Wexford have come up with a unique way of serving a half pint. They've a special glass that cuts the pint in half lengthways, rather than the daintier normal glass they come in.

So if you hold it at just the right angle it's not immediately clear that it is a half pint.

Fair play to Simon's in Wexford. Half pint sales will be through the roof!

