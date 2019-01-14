This South Dublin School Has The Fanciest Lunch Menu We've Ever Seen

'Tis far from fancy school lunches we were raised, that's for sure. In our school days the glammest thing you might expect to get from the canteen is a chicken curry.

A recent government initiative to prevent childhood obesity however, means that schools are having to step up their food game.

And Castle Park School in Dalkey, a private primary (we didn't know there was such a thing either, but fees will set you back a good few grand a year), tops the list for slickest school lunch.

The Irish Independent reports that these yum dishes are on the menu:

Indian Spiced Vegetable Biryani

Spiced Lamb Kofta Skewer, Mint & Mango Chutney

Rustic Style BBQ Chicken, Baby Spinach & Red Onion

Pulled beef brisket, horseradish cream & sourdough crust

Traditional Cottage Pie with a Crispy Sweet Potato & Garlic Topping

Moroccan Style Vegetable & Apricot Tagine with CousCous

Roast Butter Basted Turkey Butterfly, Sage & Redcurrant Jus

Caramelised sweet red onion and goats’ cheese bouchee

Charred Vine Tomato, Fennel & Parmesan Bruschetta

Golden Baked Pork, Apple & New Potato Cornish Pasty

Creamed Potato Champ

Vichy Style Carrot Battons

Cold Meats with a Selection of Ten Different Salads

Chicken & Mushroom Vol au Vent

Minted Baby Boiled Potatoes

New Season Turnips with Rosemary

Homemade Rich Gingerbread Cake Butterscotch Sauce

Bramley Apple & Mixed Berry Crumble, Warm Custard

Selection of Fresh Fruit

Lucky little ducks.

