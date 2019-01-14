News

This South Dublin School Has The Fanciest Lunch Menu We've Ever Seen

No chicken nuggets here

451 Med

'Tis far from fancy school lunches we were raised, that's for sure. In our school days the glammest thing you might expect to get from the canteen is a chicken curry.

A recent government initiative to prevent childhood obesity however, means that schools are having to step up their food game.

And Castle Park School in Dalkey, a private primary (we didn't know there was such a thing either, but fees will set you back a good few grand a year), tops the list for slickest school lunch.

The Irish Independent reports that these yum dishes are on the menu:

  • Indian Spiced Vegetable Biryani
  • Spiced Lamb Kofta Skewer, Mint & Mango Chutney
  • Rustic Style BBQ Chicken, Baby Spinach & Red Onion
  • Pulled beef brisket, horseradish cream & sourdough crust
  • Traditional Cottage Pie with a Crispy Sweet Potato & Garlic Topping
  • Moroccan Style Vegetable & Apricot Tagine with CousCous
  • Roast Butter Basted Turkey Butterfly, Sage & Redcurrant Jus
  • Caramelised sweet red onion and goats’ cheese bouchee
  • Charred Vine Tomato, Fennel & Parmesan Bruschetta
  • Golden Baked Pork, Apple & New Potato Cornish Pasty
  • Creamed Potato Champ
  • Vichy Style Carrot Battons
  • Cold Meats with a Selection of Ten Different Salads
  • Chicken & Mushroom Vol au Vent
  • Minted Baby Boiled Potatoes
  • New Season Turnips with Rosemary
  • Homemade Rich Gingerbread Cake Butterscotch Sauce
  • Bramley Apple & Mixed Berry Crumble, Warm Custard
  • Selection of Fresh Fruit

Lucky little ducks.

Header image: Irish War Memorials

