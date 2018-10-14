News

This South Dublin Shop Is Celebrating Selling Last Night's €294k Lotto Ticket

Are you the lucky punter?

Screen Shot 2018 10 14 At 09 59 56

Feeling a bit rough this Sunday morning? €294,363 should sort that out.

That's the amount won by a lucky punter on last night's Lotto and the winning ticket was sold here in Dublin. Anyone who bought a ticket at Bookstation store in the Stillorgan Shopping Centre is being encouraged to check if theirs is the life-changing docket.

The winner matched five numbers and the bonus and the prized figures were 5,7,8,22,27 with the bonus number being 2.

Tom Nolan, General Manager of the Bookstation shop said:

"We’re delighted with the news that the Lotto ticket was sold in our store. While we do get a bit of passing trade at the shopping centre, our customer base is mostly local people from Stillorgan and the catchment area. Hopefully it is one of our regular customers and best of luck to the winner!”

That's some amazing news to wake up to.

lotto numbers winners Dublin
James Fenton

Written By

James Fenton

Contact me - james@lovin.com

