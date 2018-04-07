News

Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis

They've traveled from all over the country...

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin today to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis in Ireland. 

Crowds gathered at the Garden Of Remembrance earlier this afternoon and marched down O'Connell Street towards the Department Of Housing at the Custom House.

A number of charities and activist groups took part and buses carried passengers from all over the country to the capital.

The march caused a number of traffic issues in the city including delays to some Luas and Dublin Bis services.

