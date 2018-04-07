Thousands Of People Are Marching In The City Centre To Address The Homeless Crisis

They've traveled from all over the country...

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Dublin today to address the ongoing housing and homelessness crisis in Ireland.

Crowds gathered at the Garden Of Remembrance earlier this afternoon and marched down O'Connell Street towards the Department Of Housing at the Custom House.

A number of charities and activist groups took part and buses carried passengers from all over the country to the capital.

Various groups present at homeless protest, including political parties and charities. pic.twitter.com/akQzkmgcMV — Sean Murray (@SeanMJourno) April 7, 2018

Thousands of people are taking part in a protest march in Dublin calling for more action to address the #homeless crisis pic.twitter.com/tWZqGMxVlL — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrienTV3) April 7, 2018

The demonstration in Dublin calling for an end to the #housing and #homeless crisis has ended with a rally at the Department of Housing at the Customs House pic.twitter.com/Q84jcv9p0u — Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrienTV3) April 7, 2018

Major protest on Dublin city streets this afternoon calling for an end to the homeless crisis pic.twitter.com/OMmB4YC6ib — Rebecca Ryan (@_RebeccaRyan) April 7, 2018

The march caused a number of traffic issues in the city including delays to some Luas and Dublin Bis services.

