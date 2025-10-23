Search icon

23rd Oct 2025

Three Dublin hotels make Michelin Key list for 2025

Ava Keady

The awards were presented at a ceremony in Paris.

Three Dublin hotels have made the Michelin Key list for 2025, with one retaining its Two-Key distinction.

Like how the renowned Michelin Star recognises the most outstanding restaurants in the world, the Michelin Key does the same for outstanding hotels.

The honours come in three different levels of the distinction: one key, two keys and three keys, with the latter being the top award, similar to a Michelin Star.

Originating in April 2024, the award highlights the best hotels on offer around the world highlighting those that excel in design, architecture, service and personality. 

The Michelin Keys rank in terms of five criteria: architecture and interior design; personality and character of the hotel; quality and consistency of service; value offered between experience and the price paid; and how the hotel contributes to its locality.

Following the 2025 awards, there are now 14 Three-Key hotels, 43 Two-Key hotels and 82 One-Key hotels featured in the Michelin Guide, 16 Irish hotels being included among all categories.

The Merrion hotel retained its Two-Key distinction from last year, as well as Cashel Palace in Co Tipperary, Sheen Falls Lodge in Co Kerry.

Ashford Castle in Co Mayo and Park Hotel Kenmare in Co Kerry received joined them at the second most honourable level this year.

Additionally, eight of last year’s One-Key hotels, including the Dylan Hotel, retained their keys, with Cliff House Hotel, Co Waterford losing a recognition this year.

See the full list of awarded hotels below:

Three Key Hotels in Ireland:

  • Adare Manor, Co Limerick
  • Ballyfin Demesne, Co Laois

Two Key Hotels in Ireland:

  • Cashel Palace, Co Tipperary
  • Ashford Castle, Co Mayo
  • Park Hotel Kenmare, Co Kerry
  • Sheen Falls Lodge, Co Kerry
  • The Merrion, Co Dublin

One Key Hotels in Ireland:

  • Castlemartyr Resort, Co Cork
  • Gregans Castle Hotel, Co Clare
  • Dromoland Castle, Co Clare
  • Dylan, Co Dublin
  • Wilder Townhouse, Co Dublin
  • The Killarney Park, Co Kerry
  • The Victoria, Co Kerry
  • No. 1 Pery Square, Co Limerick
  • Regency House, Belfast


