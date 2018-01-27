News

Three Men Have Been Arrested Following A Robbery Of A Dublin Pharmacy

They were armed with knives

Garda

Three men have been arrested following a robbery of a pharmacy in Kilbarrack yesterday evening. 

Just before 6pm, the men entered the pharmacy on Greendale Road armed with knives. 

They demanded cash and drugs and threatened staff. 

Gardai arrived at the scene and arrested two of the men on the spot. 

The third man was apprehended a short distance away after trying to flee with stolen property. 

The men are currently being held at Raheny and Clontarf Garda Stations. 

Kayla Walsh

Written By

Kayla Walsh

Kayla is a multimedia journalist from Mayo who likes fashion, food, film and feminism. E-mail: kayla@lovin.com.

