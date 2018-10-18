Three More New Dublin Bus Routes Are Coming This Weekend And They Are Going To Be Extremely Different

Big change is on the way.

We know you don't want to hear tell about next week just yet but this is something you should chalk down now before it comes to Monday morning and you're completely lost.

Dublin Bus is introducing three revamped bus routes starting this weekend and they are the third batch to be run as part of the new takeover by British firm, 'Go Ahead'

The transport firm will take over 10% of Dublin Bus routes and the next three routes involved in the takeover are:

111

184

185

The new services begin on Sunday, October 21st.

This follows on from the announcement that 'Go Ahead' launched a brand new Dublin Bus route back in September as well as revamping these seven other bus routes too.



In order to check bus times for these new routes, you need to download the Transport for Ireland app which covers updates for all Dublin Bus routes, whether owned by Go Ahead or not.

However, you will still be able to use your Leap Card for journey on these new routes and fares will remain the same also.

More new Dublin Bus route announcements from Go Ahead are expected on November 18 and on January 20.



The change of these routes is a result of a public tender process undertaken by the National Transport Authority (NTA) in 2017.

Go Ahead won the tender and gained ownership of a portion of the outer Dublin Metropolitan Area bus routes.

READ NEXT:This Grim 'Studio Apartment' In Dublin Will Set You Back €1,350 A Month

Have you listened to this week's episode of Before Brunch? Subscribe here