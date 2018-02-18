News

Three-Year-Old Assault Victim To Be Laid To Rest In Dublin This Week

She passed away "in the loving and dedicated care of the doctors, nurses and staff"

Zoe Cannon

The body of Zoe Whitford Cannon will be laid to rest in Shankill, Co Dublin this week.

The little girl passed away in Crumlin Children's Hospital on Tuesday, February 13, having been on life support for two days in a medically induced coma. 

Speaking to RSVP, Gardai said: "the Machine was switched off yesterday morning - Tuesday 13th February, 2018 and the child was pronounced dead."

According to website RIP.ie, the 3-year-old died "in the loving and dedicated care of the doctors, nurses and staff". 

Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 19 at 10.00am in St. Anne’s Church, Shankill, followed by burial in Shanganagh Cemetery.

For those that wish to contribute, Zoe's family have asked for donations to the ICU at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin to help mark Zoe's life.

Zoe's mother, Emer Cannon (42), was charged with section four assault and is remanded in custody until her hearing on March 1. 

