Ticketmaster crashes during presale for Coldplay Dublin shows

And I will try to Fix You (Ticketmaster).

As presale tickets for Coldplay's two Dublin 2024 shows released this morning, a large amount of fans have voiced complaints as Ticketmaster has seemingly crashed.

With the limited amount of tickets going live at 10am on Tuesday morning, fans have rushed to the ticket sales site in order to grab the coveted tickets before general sale launches on Friday.

However a large number of fans have found themselves taken out of the queue for no apparent reason and unable to get back in, while others haven't been able enter the queue at all.

Some fans have even seen the site crash completely on them, receiving an error message saying "the site is not reachable at the moment, please try again in a few minutes."

Some of the few fans that finally managed to get to the front of the queue found themselves left with only the choice of extremely expensive VIP tickets remaining.

Third Dublin date for Coldplay not confirmed The Ticketmaster site has seemingly malfunctioned due to the amount of people trying to get into the presale, with some people saying online that their are thousands ahead of them in the queue. At the time of writing, people are still in the queue over an hour after the presale was launched. The band confirmed at at around 11am that due to phenomenal demand, more shows in Athens and Budapest have been added. A third Dublin date has yet to be confirmed, however. Coldplay confirmed their two Dublin dates last week which will see them play Croke Park on Thursday, August 29, and Friday, August 30, 2024. Next summer's shows mark Coldplay's first Dublin gigs since 2017. The band also confirmed that there will be a limited supply of €20 'Infinity Tickets' available for the upcoming gigs, however they won't be available until a later date. The general sale will take place at 10 am on Friday, July 28th. This article originally appeared on JOE