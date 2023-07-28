TikTok plan to make public office café private due to 'security considerations'

Dublin City Council are not encouraging of this change.

TikTok Technology Ltd is seeking permission to close off the area for a café or restaurant, and turning it into a private space for employees.

The café, which under the current planning would be open and accessible to the public, raises "security considerations" according to TikTok.

However, Dublin City Council (DCC) thinks this change to the plans is "undesirable"; in documents that recorded a pre-planning meeting, it's evident that DCC are against the closing off of the café, saying, "the loss of a public accessible cafe/restaurant is regrettable and not considered a planning gain".

DCC went on to say that the planned ground floor café would add "animation and vibrancy" to the quays.

The Irish Times reports that Rubo Liang, the billionaire co-founder of social media giant ByteDance, which owns TikTok, said that, "TikTok was not in a position to facilitate open public access to the planned ground floor cafe and requested planning permission to allow the use of the cafe “for employees and designated visitors to our building only”."

According to the planning application, TikTok are looking to change the use of the café into more office floor space.

No one has objected to these changes as of yet, and the council will come to a decision next week.

