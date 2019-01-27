News

PIC: This Emotional Post Is One Of The Many Reasons Why We'll Miss Tivoli/District 8

This truly is the end of an era as the Tivoli Theatre said goodbye this weekend

District 8 Tivoli Closing


We knew the end of the road was coming for a long time but this weekend turned out to be the last time we would see District 8 taking place in the Tivoli Theatre.

While the promoters of District 8 say it's not the end for the namesake, the venue where it has spent many years has finally closed down.

A statement at the time read:

"So this is it. Our final season at The Tivoli.

"What started as a pop-up club night to run a small series of shows quickly became something way bigger than any of us could have imagined.

"We have to pinch ourselves that we’re still here 5 years later, running one of the biggest clubs in Ireland.

"We honestly feel that when District 8 is in full swing, it’s the best atmosphere we’ve ever experienced in any club but that’s all down to you guys. The people who have been going week in, week out. So thank you for your incredible support.

"District 8 does not finish with The Tivoli and we are planning lots of special things for the future, so watch this space as we will be relying on your continued support throughout 2019!

"October – December will be our final season lineup, before a special run of closing parties throughout January, culminating in our last ever shows at The Tivoli on January 25th & 26th."

We'll miss this place for many reasons but this Instagram post from writer Una Mullally demonstrates one of the main reasons why.

I hope everyone has a brilliant time at the Tivoli / District 8 for the last weekend. So many great nights there over the years. One thing that hasn’t been cited enough about the space is its importance to the gay scene. The lesbian night Kiss was there for ages, a club night that was sometimes bananas and also where me and my friends formed lifelong bonds, and it goes without saying caused a lot of trouble too. Certain club nights become so integral to your life that your weeks and months actually orientate around them. It was one of those nights that ALWAYS had gossip and drama and scandal. The building was also home to Mother’s block party at Pride, Yestival, Repeal fundraisers, and it was the place so many of us flocked to the night the marriage equality referendum was won. This is a photo from that night. There was magic in the air. Big up all the promoters, DJs and punters who made the place a vibe. Special mention goes to one of the greatest DJ sets I’ve ever witnessed in that room: when Ricardo Villalobos played at a Remedy show. An amazing night. Parties matter, dancefloors matter, and as far as I’m concerned all this “young people don’t want to go out” discourse is bullshit. Everyone wants to go out! Yes trends change, but it’s much more convenient to overplay stuff about behaviour changing dramatically for a generation than tackle what is actually happening: the neoliberal economic forces and anti-craic social forces that make dancing all night virtually impossible in Dublin. But I sense a shift in atmosphere. People want to have fun, people want to rave. The contrived, sanitised, suburbanised layer that has been imposed on Dublin needs to be rejected. Give us the night. #slaintemotherfuckers

Darragh Berry

