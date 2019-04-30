Top Things People Lose At Dublin Airport Revealed
It’s always pretty nerve wracking going to the airport.
From having to be there two hours before your flight (just in case) to making sure your liquids are separated in a plastic bag and of course, making sure your bags are packed fully.
Things can quickly go from a bad situation to worse when you lose one of your belongings in the airport and unless you’ve been there you don’t know the struggle.
According to a study by Maldron Hotel, the top thing people have lost in the airport is not their passport – but their jewellry.
In their study of lost things, they compiled a list of the most common things, with jewellry leading top by 19%.
The most common 9 other things in the list included:
Watches 11.2%
Electronics 10.6%
Glasses 9.0%
Clothing 8.8%
Bag 8.4%
ID/Passport 6.0%
Mobile Phone 5.6%
Debit / Credit Card 5.2%
Keys 3.8%.