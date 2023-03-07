Toy Show the Musical may not return this Christmas according to reports

Will it go ahead?

RTÉ has indicated that they are unsure if Toy Show the Musical will ever see a comeback to the stage.

The national broadcaster was unable to confirm whether the show would be revived for Christmas 2023, according to the Irish Independent.

A stage adaption of the much-loved Late Late Toy Show performed a number of shows ahead of the Christmas season in 2022, but struggled through the first run.

With underwhelming sales at the box office and illness affecting much of the cast, seven shows were forced to be cancelled during its run.

The Irish Independent revealed they had sent a Freedom of Information request asking for details regarding the production and its costs, which RTÉ has refused to disclose.

RTÉ has also been put under pressure by the Public Accounts Committee to account for the money spent on the production.

In correspondence seen by the Independent, RTÉ has stated that it does not know if the musical will go ahead this year.

According to the publication, the director general of RTÉ Dee Forbes said that they are currently considering how the show would go ahead based on the lessons learned from last year.

Toy Show The Musical performed at the Convention Centre in Dublin last year with the all-singing all-dancing production telling the story of one excited little girl as she gears up for the Toy Show.