Tributes Paid To Talented Teenage Dublin Musician Who Passed Away Suddenly

Sean Hughes - an up and coming talented teenage musician from Finglas - has died suddenly after falling ill.

Hughes' mother described her son as "larger than life" who was also "wise beyond his years."

He went into the GP with a chest infection and bad cough and passed away suddenly on Friday 12th January.

The 15-year-old's stage name was 'Lil Red' and he impressed people with his big talent for such a young age.

He performed at the Finglas Festival who said that: "Those of us who knew him, knew what a unique young gentleman he was with a passion for music. Sean performed for us at the Finglas Festival and impressed us all with his talent"

Another popular Finglas Facebook page explained that: "Sean was very popular with everyone who knew him , great talent and amazing personality."

Information regarding Sean's funeral can be found here.

Main image via I Love Finglas Facebook page.