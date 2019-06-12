Tributes Pour In For Philomena Lynott Who Has Died Aged 88

Philomena Lynott, the mother of the late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil, has passed away aged 88, it has been confirmed.

The news was broken this morning by Hot Press magazine who said in a statement ‘Hot Press is desperately sad to announce the news this morning that Philomena Lynott has died. Philomena – who came to national prominence when her memoir My Boy became a No.1 bestseller – was the mother of the great Philip Lynott of Thin Lizzy, often described as Ireland’s greatest rock star. Philomena was born on October 22, 1930. She was 88 years of age.’

Philomena played a pivotal role in getting a statue of her son on Dublin’s Harry Street in 2005 and since the news broke this morning tributes have been pouring in.

Philomena Lynott. I recall her tuning in to FM104 from time to time when I worked there, and contacting us to say thanks when we played her son’s songs. A bizarre memory to pop into my head just now. May she rest in peace 💚 x pic.twitter.com/m4kQWNToKq — Declan Pierce (@DecPierce) June 12, 2019

Sad to hear about the passing of Philomena Lynott — she always struck me as occupying a really important place in Irish life — championing Irish music via her son's memory, but also representing changing times in Ireland. And endlessly stylish of course. https://t.co/4nww9GGcxx — Nadine O'Regan (@NadineORegan) June 12, 2019

Terribly sad to hear the news of the passing of Philomena Lynott. May she rest in peace pic.twitter.com/bSFANHazNc — GoldenPlec (@GoldenPlec) June 12, 2019

Sad to hear that Philomena Lynott, proud mother of Thin Lizzy's Phil, has died, aged 88. She was a legend herself… pic.twitter.com/GMrbP6iGNv — David Fenton (@davefenton) June 12, 2019

Rest in Peace Philomena Lynott. Hopefully you’re with Phil now pic.twitter.com/yHam83PCPR — Fiach Moriarty (@Fiachmusic) June 12, 2019

RIP Mrs Lynott. The below lyrics, and in particular, the last verse may mean he’ll be able to tell you himself. https://t.co/pXeTlBlVNv pic.twitter.com/m1D0HBFhO2 — Ronan Lupton (@ronanlupton) June 12, 2019

Heartbroken to hear this. The nicest person I had the pleasure of meeting through writing. https://t.co/e1zaKOkdiS — Laura Cassidy (@ljcassidy) June 12, 2019

Philomena was raised in the Crumlin area of Dublin before emigrated to England where her famous son was born in 1949.

The full Hot Press statement can be read here.