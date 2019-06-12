Tributes Pour In For Philomena Lynott Who Has Died Aged 88

د . إAEDSRر . س

Philomena Lynott, the mother of the late Thin Lizzy frontman Phil, has passed away aged 88, it has been confirmed.

The news was broken this morning by Hot Press magazine who said in a statement ‘Hot Press is desperately sad to announce the news this morning that Philomena Lynott has died. Philomena – who came to national prominence when her memoir My Boy became a No.1 bestseller – was the mother of the great Philip Lynott of Thin Lizzy, often described as Ireland’s greatest rock star. Philomena was born on October 22, 1930. She was 88 years of age.’

Philomena played a pivotal role in getting a statue of her son on Dublin’s Harry Street in 2005 and since the news broke this morning tributes have been pouring in.

Philomena was raised in the Crumlin area of Dublin before emigrated to England where her famous son was born in 1949.

