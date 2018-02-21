Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment

The complaint is regarding messages and snapchats sent to a woman.

Niamh Lynch of Trinity News reports that a candidate in Trinity's Students' Union sabbatical officer elections, has been reported to the Junior Dean for sexual harassment.

The complaint is regarding numerous messages and snapchats that were sent to a woman over the course of 2016 and 2017.

Messages sent over Facebook Messenger include “I want a blowjob” and “Any chance of a blowjob today?” Other messages include: “Your [sic] not fat. Your [sic] gorge. My gut instinct is to send a dick pic right now,” to which the woman replied “i [sic] think youre [sic] joking i [sic] sincerely hope you are”.



The messages - which were seen by Trinity News - also include snapchats sent where the man in question asked for nudes while also sending provocative pictures.

TCDSU Education Officer Alice MacPherson said: “The Students’ Union takes allegations like this very seriously. Schedule 3 of the Constitution makes clear that all candidates must uphold the College’s Dignity and Respect policy.

"If it is found that the Dignity and Respect policy has been breached by any candidate, the Electoral Commission will investigate and act accordingly. I have contacted the Junior Dean’s office and will work closely with them in so far as is appropriate in the resolution of this matter.”