News

Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment

The complaint is regarding messages and snapchats sent to a woman.

Tcd Feb

Niamh Lynch of Trinity News reports that a candidate in Trinity's Students' Union sabbatical officer elections, has been reported to the Junior Dean for sexual harassment.

The complaint is regarding numerous messages and snapchats that were sent to a woman over the course of 2016 and 2017.  

Messages sent over Facebook Messenger include “I want a blowjob” and “Any chance of a blowjob today?” Other messages include: “Your [sic] not fat. Your [sic] gorge. My gut instinct is to send a dick pic right now,” to which the woman replied “i [sic] think youre [sic] joking i [sic] sincerely hope you are”.

The messages - which were seen by Trinity News - also include snapchats sent where the man in question asked for nudes while also sending provocative pictures.

TCDSU Education Officer Alice MacPherson said: “The Students’ Union takes allegations like this very seriously. Schedule 3 of the Constitution makes clear that all candidates must uphold the College’s Dignity and Respect policy. 

"If it is found that the Dignity and Respect policy has been breached by any candidate, the Electoral Commission will investigate and act accordingly. I have contacted the Junior Dean’s office and will work closely with them in so far as is appropriate in the resolution of this matter.”

Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment
Trinity College Presidential Candidate Reported For Sexual Harassment
WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting
WATCH: Dublin Dance Group Pays Tribute To The Victims Of The Florida Shooting
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
These Four Dublin Restaurants Are Doing 2-for-1 Lunches Today and Tomorrow
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
Transport Minister Says Luas Is A 'Victim Of Its Own Success'
Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
Dublin Bus Is Making Changes To Another Ten Bus Routes
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
Fancy Furniture From Iconic Dublin Nightclubs And Hotels Will Be Auctioned Next Month
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
BREAKING: Notorious 'Black Widow' Catherine Nevin Has Died
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
DCU Offering Three Specific Academic Posts For Women Only
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
Two Women Had Their Cancer 'Misdiagnosed' At St James's Hospital
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
A Restaurant Went On Fire In South Dublin In Scary Blaze
Gardaí Investigating Serious Collision Between Cyclist And Car On Monday
Gardaí Investigating Serious Collision Between Cyclist And Car On Monday
Authentic Ramen And Asian Vibes Are Waiting Underground On South William Street
Reviews

Authentic Ramen And Asian Vibes Are Waiting Underground On South William Street
This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
News

This Protest At Lunchtime In Grafton Street Had Everyone Stopping And Talking
This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin
Dublin

This New And Unique Event Is One Amazing Way To Spend St. Patrick's Day In Dublin
Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found
Dublin

Major Dublin Road Closed And Bus Diversions In Place As Suspected Pipe Bomb Found

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
Food and Drink

A Burger Joint In Sandymount Has Just Been Crowned 'Best Burger In Leinster'
OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
Food and Drink

OMG – A Cheese And Wine Festival Is Coming To Dublin Next Month
A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
News

A Dublin Man's Heartbreaking Search For His Lost Dog Has Gone Viral
Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play
News

Everyone's Favourite Irish Movie Is FINALLY Being Made Into A Play

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin