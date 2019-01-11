News

There Was A Very Awkward 'Goodbye' To This Celebrity Interview On RTE Radio This Morning

Ryan Tubridy Didn't know what to do

Ryan Tubridy Late Late Main

We've all heard of the Irish goodbye but we've never heard it executed perfectly on the radio.

And to make it even better, the person who did it isn't from Ireland but still nailed it.

Hugh Jackman was on Ryan Tubridy's radio show this morning and Tubs immediately regretted explaining the Irish goodbye to him.

Because Jackman, in the middle of the interview, just point blank didn't answer Tubridy's question and left him hanging.

There was pure silence for about 15 seconds when Hugh roared down the phone "that was my Irish goodbye."

The trickster had Tubridy all worked up too:

“You’re kidding me. You completely got me. I thought your PR guys just said, ‘he’s got to go, kill it’."

Jackman plays three live shows in Dublin's 3Arena in May and even said that he'd love to do the Irish Goodbye on stage.

“Can I do the Irish goodbye on stage? That could be a first. Three quarters of the way through the show, I could do it in Dublin.

“The dancers come on and there’s about a five minute period of ‘is he coming back?’ and I’ll just post, ‘guys that was my Irish goodbye.’"

We want to see this happening.

You can listen to the awky momo here.

Hugh Jackman Ryan Tubridy Hugh Jackman Irish Goodbye Hugh Jackman RTE Radio
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
There Was A Very Awkward 'Goodbye' To This Celebrity Interview On RTE Radio This Morning
There Was A Very Awkward 'Goodbye' To This Celebrity Interview On RTE Radio This Morning
PIC: These Two World Famous Celebrities Are In Dublin Tonight And They're Well Worth Finding
PIC: These Two World Famous Celebrities Are In Dublin Tonight And They're Well Worth Finding
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
Here's The Price Of Petrol And Diesel Around Dublin At The Moment In Various Petrol Stations
Two Planes At Dublin Airport 'Almost Collided' With Hundreds Of Passengers On Board
Two Planes At Dublin Airport 'Almost Collided' With Hundreds Of Passengers On Board
This Pub In Wexford Has A Wonderful Way Of Serving Half Pints
This Pub In Wexford Has A Wonderful Way Of Serving Half Pints
PIC: Colin Farrell "Sidestepped This Question" At A Dublin Event Last Night Making Things Very Awkward
PIC: Colin Farrell "Sidestepped This Question" At A Dublin Event Last Night Making Things Very Awkward
PIC: Chef Of Michelin Star Dublin Restaurant Will Be On Massive UK TV Show 'Saturday Kitchen' This Weekend
PIC: Chef Of Michelin Star Dublin Restaurant Will Be On Massive UK TV Show 'Saturday Kitchen' This Weekend
Shocking Footage Shows Deliveroo Driver And Member Of Public Physically Fighting On Dame Street
Shocking Footage Shows Deliveroo Driver And Member Of Public Physically Fighting On Dame Street
PIC: Here's All The Lost Phones That Have Been Found On Dublin Buses So Far In 2019
PIC: Here's All The Lost Phones That Have Been Found On Dublin Buses So Far In 2019
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
PIC: These Two World Famous Celebrities Are In Dublin Tonight And They're Well Worth Finding
News

PIC: These Two World Famous Celebrities Are In Dublin Tonight And They're Well Worth Finding
WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
News

WATCH: McGregor's Da Has Gone On Another Social Media Rant And It's Worse Than The 'Coinage' One
PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
Pics

PIC: This Tallaght Driver's Replacement For Their Wing Mirror Is Laughable But Seriously Illegal
"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"
Food and Drink

"I Took Our Readers' Advice And Went Back On The Coddle Trail - Here's How I Got On"

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Dublin

This Dublin Café Is Offering Free Breakfast To Any Child Who Needs It On Their Way To School
Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin

Pucker Up - Kiss A Ginger Day Takes Place In The Phoenix Park This Weekend
Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
News

Dublin Girl's Scary Late Night Experience About 'Going To The Bathroom Alone' Is Something We Should All Look Out For
Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population
News

Over 30 Phoenix Park Deer Have Been Culled Today To Avoid An "Over-Abundant" Population

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group