U2 Will Now Play FOUR Shows In Dublin This Year After Two Additional Dates Were Confirmed

Tickets go on sale this Friday...

It was confirmed yesterday that U2 will be performing in Dublin's 3 Arena on Monday November 5 and Tuesday November 6 of this year.

And just this afternoon, additional Dublin dates for the U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 have been announced.

NEWS: @U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018

📢 ADDITIONAL DUBLIN DATES ANNOUNCED 📢

9 & 10 November at @3arenadublin

That's 4 HOMETOWN SHOWS!!!

5th, 6th, 9th & 10th NOVEMBER. #Tickets on sale 2 February 2018 https://t.co/ZI5e02DMVR pic.twitter.com/H4KACFbotl — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) January 30, 2018

The two additional concerts will take place on Friday November 9 and Saturday November 10 2018 at the 3 Arena.

Tickets are set go on sale this Friday 2 February. The perfect Valentine's gift perhaps?

