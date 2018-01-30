News

U2 Will Now Play FOUR Shows In Dublin This Year After Two Additional Dates Were Confirmed

Tickets go on sale this Friday...

It was confirmed yesterday that U2 will be performing in Dublin's 3 Arena on Monday November 5 and Tuesday November 6 of this year. 

And just this afternoon, additional Dublin dates for the U2 eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour 2018 have been announced.

The two additional concerts will take place on Friday November 9 and Saturday November 10 2018 at the 3 Arena.

Tickets are set go on sale this Friday 2 February. The perfect Valentine's gift perhaps?

Shirley Donlon

Written By

Shirley Donlon

Get in touch: shirley@lovin.com

