  • Two more iconic Dublin landmarks will get festive light displays this year

Two more iconic Dublin landmarks will get festive light displays this year

By Brian Dillon

November 18, 2019 at 11:45am

Last year, iconic buildings in Dublin such as Custom House on the quays and Trinity College were transformed into festive murals with unique lighting displays.

And this year, two more iconic Dublin landmarks have been added to Winter Lights illuminations, which is now in its second year.

Over a dozen locations will be lit up, with Smithfield Square and Christ Church Cathedral being added to the list for 2019.

Kicking off on Sunday, December 1, the illuminations will be on display on each building from sunset until 2am every night until Wednesday, January 1.

Announcing the news, Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe said:

"Dublin is a special place at Christmas time and this December the city will have an added sparkle with new lighting projections at Smithfield Square and Christchurch Cathedral and all across the city."

He added, "I encourage everyone to come into the Mansion House and then wander around the city during the month of December to experience the magical winter lights on our wonderful buildings including city hall.

"Dublin City Council worked with young people and community groups and artists to create the lighting designs under the theme of ‘community and winter in Dublin."

Other well-known Dublin structures that are set to be lit up in festive glory this year are City Hall on Dame Street, Civic Offices on Wood Quay, Covanta Dublin Waste to Energy Plant in Poolbeg, Custom House on North Dock, The GPO on O’Connell Street, the Hugh Lane Gallery on Parnell Square North, the Mansion House on Dawson Street, Trinity College, Millennium Bridge, Parliament Street and the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

