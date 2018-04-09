Two People Arrested After Garda Injured In A Hit And Run In The City Centre

A garda on checkpoint duty in Dublin city has been injured after a hit and run incident today at around 11am.

The incident occurred on Baggot Street Bridge when a 4x4 vehicle struck the garda after the car crashed into a wall. A man and woman fled the scene however The Irish Sun reports that they have since been arrested.

Emergency services are at the scene and the garda has been taken to St. Vincent's hospital where the severity of his condition is not yet known.

BREAKING - Man and woman have been arrested after Garda injured when he was dragged along the road by a car in Baggot Street earlier. Garda receiving treatment at St Vincent’s hospital. Very lucky to be alive. More @IrishSunOnline — Stephen Breen (@SteBreen) April 9, 2018

More to follow...

Header image: Shutterstock.

