The U2 Visitor Centre In Dublin Is Finally Going Ahead

The original plans for the site were rejected

U2 have finally been given the go-ahead for their Dublin Visitor Centre in the Docklands after months of objections to its design.

Bono and co were granted planning permission for the visitor and exhibition site by Dublin City Council after several of the original plans were rejected.

They originally revealed plans to demolish their recording studio at Hanover Quay and build the museum in its place back in June 2017 but were met with several complaints over the design.

The centre on Grand Canal Quay is expected to attract 390,000 visitors a year, and the planner's report proposed that it would "upgrade one of the most prominent locations in the city”.

Dublin City Council voiced “serious concerns" about the height of the proposed building back in August and gave the band six months to reconsider and then resubmit the plans.

They’ve now scaled down the plans which were designed by Dublin-based architects ODAA, reducing the height to 12.06 metres which they called “the maximum it can be reduced while still keeping the internal form of the building”.

The building will feature a reconstruction of the original Hanover Quay recording studio, a café and auditorium as well as themed areas including ‘Larry’s Kitchen’ and ‘the Music Room’.

The planner's report stated that the building's contemporary design “will make a positive contribution to the site and Dublin’s urban fabric”.

Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

