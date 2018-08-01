News

U2 Visitor Centre Faces Opposition From Locals

"Oppressive, intimidating and unattractive."

U2 Visitor Centre

U2's plans for a visitor centre are already facing opposition from locals.

The centre which is intended to honour the band's history in the south docks has been dubbed, "oppressive, intimidating and unattractive" by locals from the Hanover Quay area.

63 locals have opposed the building with 10 complaints lodged and only six in favour.

The proposed four-story building would include a venue and a replica of the band's former recording studio.

According to planning documents submitted to Dublin City Council The plans also include various exhibition centres, a visitor's café,

The exhibition rooms will "house memorabilia from U2’s vast musical history including old guitars, performance outfits and paraphernalia from their past."

Supporters of the centre say it would attract U2 fans from across the world.

The project has the backing of Fáilte Ireland and Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

