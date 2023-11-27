Vigil to be held at GPO today to denounce violence in Dublin

The vigil calls on workers nearby to gather and show their solidarity.

Following the highly destructive riots that took place in Dublin on Thursday evening (Nov 23), a vigil is being held today at the GPO on O'Connell Street to denounce violence in our city.

Footage of escalating tensions began to circulate on social media following an attack outside a Dublin primary school at lunchtime on Thursday, with scenes of protesters gathering around the Parnell Square/O'Connell Street area stopping the passage of public transport and Garda vehicles.

These protests then escalated into violent scenes near the site of the attack in the evening, with three Dublin buses and a Luas tram set on fire. Those protesting got involved in scuffles with gardaí and began looting nearby shops, including Foot Locker and Arnotts.

To denounce this kind of violence in Dublin, a vigil will take place at 1pm outside the GPO, with anyone working in the surrounding area encouraged to attend. The vigil aims to show clear condemnation for the "violence and riotous behaviour" that occurred in the city centre on Thursday night in a "solemn and respectful way".

Header image via Getty

