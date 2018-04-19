News

Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours

"He started running up and down the plane and talking about how everyone was going to die"

Shutterstock 584224711

A Dublin bound Ryanair flight was delayed by four hours after an "aggressive" passenger had to be removed from the plane as it was diverted to Frankfurt. 

Dublin Live reports that earlier this week, a flight from Paphos in Cyprus was diverted to Frankfurt midway through its journey when a passenger started shouting to himself and became physically aggressive.

An eyewitness told Dublin Live that :“It started when the passenger, who seemed pretty drunk, got up a short while into the flight.

"He started running up and down the plane and talking about how everyone was going to die - it was absolute craziness to be honest.

"Then he became quite aggressive and attacking another passenger. I don’t know if this other person was accompanying him or not, but they were speaking the same language and sitting near each other.

“Another man then came along and started to calm the guy down. He seemed quite used to dealing with people that irate and calmed him down a lot."

The passenger was taken off the plane in Frankfurt and the flight continued on to Dublin, arriving almost four hours after the scheduled time.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This flight from Paphos to Dublin (16 Apr) diverted to Frankfurt after a passenger became disruptive inflight.

"The aircraft landed normally and the individual was met and detained by police upon arrival, before the aircraft continued to Dublin shortly after.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police."

Is there ever such thing as a Kardashian Koincidence? We chat about celebrity "leak" culture on this week's Before Brunch podcast below. Subscribe here

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Written By

Sarah Clayton-Lea

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group, Sarah is obsessed with food and travel.She's also never come into the office without winged eyeliner. Seriously, not even once.Email: sarahc@lovin.com. Social: @sazzyclay

Comments

News

Read More in News
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
There's Gonna Be A Boujie Skincare Pop-Up In Town Next Month With Slick Goody Bags
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
TDs Certainly Won't Like This News About The Dáil Bar
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
The End Of An Era As Demolition Of Iconic Screen Cinema Begins
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
Take Note - There Will Be Some Temporary Changes To Dublin Airport In The Coming Weeks
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Harry Styles Brought Up The Time He Got Headbutted In Tallaght At Last Night's 3Arena Gig
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
Urgent Weather Warning Issued As Storm Irene Begins Reign Of Terror
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
The Rose Of Tralee Is Looking For Their 2018 Dublin Rose – Could It Be You?
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
Gardai Investigating After Man Found Dead In A&E Waiting Room At Tallaght Hospital
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
10 Delicious Hot Takeaway Lunches In Dublin For Under €10
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
Dublin Has A Brand New Tourist Attraction With A View That Hasn't Been Seen For Almost 50 Years
10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Feature

10 Extreme Ways To Step Outside Of Your Comfort Zone In Dublin
Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
News

Dublin's First Outdoor Public Swimming Pool Is Among Possible Plans For The IFSC
Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May
Entertainment

Le Galaxie And Other Music Stars Will Perform At A 'Together For Yes' Concert In May
Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening
Feature

Seven Places To Eat And Drink Outside In Dublin In The Sun This Evening

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
News

Dublin Canvas Are Looking For Artists To Paint Over 100 New Boxes In The City This Summer
An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
Dublin

An 'IKEA Of Sports Equipment' Discount Store Is Coming To Dublin
STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
Food and Drink

STOP EVERYTHING: A New Cheese Pop-Up Has Landed In Dublin And We Need To Eat Everything
A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back
News

A Kitten Was Stolen From The Cat Lounge In Smithfield – And They Desperately Need Her Back

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin