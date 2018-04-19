Aggressive Passenger On Dublin Bound Ryanair Plane Delays Flight For Four Hours

"He started running up and down the plane and talking about how everyone was going to die"

A Dublin bound Ryanair flight was delayed by four hours after an "aggressive" passenger had to be removed from the plane as it was diverted to Frankfurt.

Dublin Live reports that earlier this week, a flight from Paphos in Cyprus was diverted to Frankfurt midway through its journey when a passenger started shouting to himself and became physically aggressive.

An eyewitness told Dublin Live that :“It started when the passenger, who seemed pretty drunk, got up a short while into the flight.

"He started running up and down the plane and talking about how everyone was going to die - it was absolute craziness to be honest.

"Then he became quite aggressive and attacking another passenger. I don’t know if this other person was accompanying him or not, but they were speaking the same language and sitting near each other.

“Another man then came along and started to calm the guy down. He seemed quite used to dealing with people that irate and calmed him down a lot."

The passenger was taken off the plane in Frankfurt and the flight continued on to Dublin, arriving almost four hours after the scheduled time.

A Ryanair spokesperson said: "This flight from Paphos to Dublin (16 Apr) diverted to Frankfurt after a passenger became disruptive inflight.

"The aircraft landed normally and the individual was met and detained by police upon arrival, before the aircraft continued to Dublin shortly after.

"We will not tolerate unruly or disruptive behaviour at any time and the safety and comfort of our customers, crew and aircraft is our number one priority. This is now a matter for local police."

