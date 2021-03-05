WATCH: Irish Rail share footage of lorry crashing into barrier at Coolmine Station

By James Fenton

March 5, 2021 at 11:39am

Irish Rail have shared footage of a lorry crashing into a barrier at the Coolmine station level crossing today.

Services were suspended after the collision at Coolmine station, located near Blanchardstown on the Maynooth/Sligo line, just after 9am this morning.

In a clip shared on Twitter, viewers can see the level crossing barrier coming down before a lorry comes into shot, crashing through the gate. Two people can also be seen making their way through the level crossing just before the collision...

Delays are still in place at the time of writing.

