WATCH: Irish Rail share footage of lorry crashing into barrier at Coolmine Station

Irish Rail have shared footage of a lorry crashing into a barrier at the Coolmine station level crossing today.

Services were suspended after the collision at Coolmine station, located near Blanchardstown on the Maynooth/Sligo line, just after 9am this morning.

In a clip shared on Twitter, viewers can see the level crossing barrier coming down before a lorry comes into shot, crashing through the gate. Two people can also be seen making their way through the level crossing just before the collision...

Maynooth and Sligo line services resumed through Coolmine Level Crossing. Delays remain due to damage to level crossing by motorist earlier pic.twitter.com/riaj26HbMp — Iarnród Éireann #StaySafe (@IrishRail) March 5, 2021

Delays are still in place at the time of writing.

READ NEXT: Dublin priest ordered to stop giving out Holy Communion to parishioners