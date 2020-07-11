WATCH: Jack Charlton receives huge ovation on final public appearance in Dublin

Jack Charlton held the unusual position of being adored by people on both sides of the Irish Sea.

A World Cup winner as a player with England in 1966, Jack Charlton was appointed as the manager of Ireland 20 years later. With the team having never previously qualified for a major tournament, nobody could have predicted the level of success the Boys in Green would achieve with Big Jack at the helm.

Although he left the role in 1996, Irish fans have never forgotten what he did and if there was any doubt about the affection in which he was held here, that was put to bed on one afternoon in June 2015.

The then 80-year-old appeared on the Aviva Stadium pitch ahead of the international friendly between Ireland and England, the first meeting between the two countries here since the infamous Lansdowne Road riot of 1995.

While the events of that dark day angered Jack, the atmosphere was at the opposite end of the scale twenty years later as fans of Ireland and England joined forces to pay tribute to their mutual hero.

The 0-0 draw was the last time that Jack watched Ireland play and it was a fitting ovation for the man who brought so much to both nations. The moment was shared by the FAI on Twitter earlier today and you can check it out below...

An incredible ovation at the @AVIVAStadium on Jack's last visit to watch Ireland🇮🇪



Both Ireland & @England supporters paid tribute ahead of the match 👏#COYBIG | #RIP pic.twitter.com/XCFikYKNhp — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) July 11, 2020

Put 'Em Under Pressure being played in the background, of course. What a moment and what a man.

