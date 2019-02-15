News

WATCH: Post Malone Was Fined €4,000 For Smoking On Stage At His Dublin Gig Last Night

He was warned not to...

Post Malone

Post Malone played his long-awaited show at the 3Arena last night and it was an eventful one to say the least.

The musician's Dublin gig on Valentine’s Day was the first stop on his European tour, but don't worry if you missed out because he also announced that he’d be back again in August to play at the RDS on August 22.

He apparently asked the audience not to judge him if he didn’t live up to the hype last night seeing as it was the first show of the tour and also made sure to give a shout out to Luke Kelly.

During the show, he took out a packet of cigarettes and told the crowd he’d been warned by the venue bosses that he’d be fined €4,000 for every one he smoked.

So he did just that and lit up, announcing that it was “dearest cigarette I'll ever smoke”.

You can watch the moment for yourself here:

Post Malone post malone rds 3Arena smoking
Kiara Keane

Written By

Kiara Keane

Deputy Editor at Lovin Media Group. Email - kiara@lovin.com

