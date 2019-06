You know by now that we’re absolutely LOVIN Dublin…

This city gives us so much pride; everything from the women on Moore St shouting “TEW TOBLERONES, FIVE YAAAHROW” to the iconic Poolbeg Towers.

Yesterday a video was released that pays homage to our fair city.

Voiced by Irish rapper Mango, he shares what he loves most about Dublin.

The video was created for Andrea Horan and Una Mullally’s new podcast called United Ireland. Every week they pick a different county to focus on.

As part of this, they get someone to represent the county and tell them why they love it.

This is a must watch:

What do you love most about Dublin?