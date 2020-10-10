WATCH: Video shows small explosive device set off at Dáil rally this afternoon

Gardaí are managing conflict at the Dáil today as anti-lockdown protesters clash with opposition.

Around 50 National Party supporters showed up at government buildings to protest Covid 19 restrictions earlier this afternoon, but were challenged by 100s of counter-protestors in a clash which saw missiles thrown, according to RTÉ.

A video posted to Twitter shows a small explosion as tensions escalated.

WATCH: "Pedo scum, off our streets!"



Unknown explosive device thrown at anti-government protesters during Antifa assault on an anti-lockdown event in Dublin.#LetIrelandLive pic.twitter.com/Bn35Hy6WZI — The Burkean (@TheBurkeanIE) October 10, 2020

Counter-protesters attempted to charge through barriers at the 'Let Ireland Live' rally just before it was scheduled to start at 1pm today.

According to reports, fireworks were set off and barriers thrown as the confrontation escalated.