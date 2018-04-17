News

We Could Soon See Giant Cruise Ships Docking Up At Bray Harbour

This would certainly boost tourism in the area...

Screen Shot 2018 04 17 At 20 26 57

The view out over Bray Harbour could soon become a whole lot different if plans to regenerate the area are put in place. 

A €1 million revamp has been agreed by Bray Municipal District and would see a 'deep water berth for visiting coastal cruise ships carrying up to 200 passengers'. The proposal also 'envisages the creation of an urban space in the southwestern corner of the harbour', according to a post on the Bray Harbour Action Group Facebook page. 

The project aims to make Bray a more attractive area for visitors from home and abroad and will include deep water pontoons set up to improve marine leisure activity. 

Bray cruise ships
