News

Woman In Her 20s Rushed To Hospital After Serious Assault In Dun Laoghaire Today

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses

Dun L

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital following a serious assault in Dun Laoghaire today. 

The woman was found with serious arm and neck injuries close to the old baths at Queens Road at around 3.20pm this afternoon. 

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to St. Vincents hospital. 

Her current condition remains unknown. 

The area has been sealed off and will undergo a technical examination. 

Gardaí have have appealed for anyone with information or who was in the Queen’s Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.

READ MORE: Man Found Dead Following House Fire In North Dublin

Megan Cassidy

Written By

Megan Cassidy

Editor at Lovin Media Group. Lives in Dublin. (Dies in Dublin on Sundays.) Undiscovered influencer. Email megan@lovin.com

Comments

News

Read More in News
Woman In Her 20s Rushed To Hospital After Serious Assault In Dun Laoghaire Today
Woman In Her 20s Rushed To Hospital After Serious Assault In Dun Laoghaire Today
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
REVEALED: The Dublin Shop Where The Winning €500K Euromillions Ticket Was Sold
REVEALED: The Dublin Shop Where The Winning €500K Euromillions Ticket Was Sold
Man Found Dead Following House Fire In North Dublin
Man Found Dead Following House Fire In North Dublin
A Fresh Airport Bid Beside Dublin Airport Has Been Launched By Hotel Firm
A Fresh Airport Bid Beside Dublin Airport Has Been Launched By Hotel Firm
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint By Thief On Bicycle In Dublin 8
Two Women Robbed At Gunpoint By Thief On Bicycle In Dublin 8
Report Reveals The Truth About The Dark Secrets On Dublin's Streets Regarding Drugs
Report Reveals The Truth About The Dark Secrets On Dublin's Streets Regarding Drugs
The Stormzy Mural Has Been Painted Over - And The Artists Left A Genius Plaque In Its Place
The Stormzy Mural Has Been Painted Over - And The Artists Left A Genius Plaque In Its Place
Iconic City Centre Cinema Site Will Become A Music Venue With A Bar And Restaurant
Iconic City Centre Cinema Site Will Become A Music Venue With A Bar And Restaurant
People Are Pretty Annoyed By MyTaxi's Latest Decision
People Are Pretty Annoyed By MyTaxi's Latest Decision
Dubliners Urged To Download Taxi Safety App Over Christmas
Dubliners Urged To Download Taxi Safety App Over Christmas
Dublin Airport Issue Warning To Those Flying Between Now And January About Presents
Dublin Airport Issue Warning To Those Flying Between Now And January About Presents
This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
News

This Popular Dublin Nightclub Will Reportedly Close Its Doors On New Year's Eve
Christmas In Dublin Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Seven Traditions
Feature

Christmas In Dublin Wouldn't Be The Same Without These Seven Traditions
REVEALED: The Dublin Shop Where The Winning €500K Euromillions Ticket Was Sold
News

REVEALED: The Dublin Shop Where The Winning €500K Euromillions Ticket Was Sold
Here's Where You Should Go On Your Break From Christmas Shopping Today
Food and Drink

Here's Where You Should Go On Your Break From Christmas Shopping Today

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
Food and Drink

PICS: This Stoneybatter Pub Has Reopened After Lying Empty For Years - And It's Stunning
11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
Lifestyle

11 Amazing Photos That Show Just How Beautiful Christmas In Dublin Is
Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
News

Ann Summers On O'Connell Street Is Closing Down And They're Having A MASSIVE Sale
Nigel Farage Is Coming To Ireland To Persuade Us To Leave The EU
News

Nigel Farage Is Coming To Ireland To Persuade Us To Leave The EU

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2017 Lovin Dublin