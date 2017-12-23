Woman In Her 20s Rushed To Hospital After Serious Assault In Dun Laoghaire Today

A woman in her 20s has been rushed to hospital following a serious assault in Dun Laoghaire today.

The woman was found with serious arm and neck injuries close to the old baths at Queens Road at around 3.20pm this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the woman was taken to St. Vincents hospital.

Her current condition remains unknown.

The area has been sealed off and will undergo a technical examination.

Gardaí have have appealed for anyone with information or who was in the Queen’s Road area of Dun Laoghaire this afternoon between 3pm and 4pm to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000.

